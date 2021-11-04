LMR Partners LLP Takes $57,000 Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

LCI opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.