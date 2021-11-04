LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 184,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

