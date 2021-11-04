PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.