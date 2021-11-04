LMR Partners LLP Invests $33,000 in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYME. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,250 shares of company stock valued at $381,106. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYME opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

