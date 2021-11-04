LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,152 X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XFOR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.