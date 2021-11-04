Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted by Analyst

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.