Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

