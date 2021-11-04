Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTZ. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Utz Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

