Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

