Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MHK stock opened at $177.79 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.