Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MHK stock opened at $177.79 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
