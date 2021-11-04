Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.