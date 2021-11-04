Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sapiens International stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

