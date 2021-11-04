Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Evergy stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. Evergy has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

