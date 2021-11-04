Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,575.96 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,575.96 and $24.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

