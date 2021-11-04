Raymond James Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $476.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $500.00 to $476.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $404.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.