e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

ELF opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

