Barclays Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $48.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
