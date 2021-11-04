Barclays Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $48.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

