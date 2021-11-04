Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 691 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05.
NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 359.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
