Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 691 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 359.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

