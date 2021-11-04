Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of KRRGF opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.