Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 929.50 ($12.14).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 941.40 ($12.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 921.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 868.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.