Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Capitalization Hits $4.19 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $153,806.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

