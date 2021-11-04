Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $200.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.14.

Zillow Group stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

