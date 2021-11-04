Stericycle, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

