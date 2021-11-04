Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.55 ($2.78).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.45) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.95.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

