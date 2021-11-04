Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.55 ($2.78).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.45) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.95.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.