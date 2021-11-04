$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Covanta posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Covanta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Covanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

