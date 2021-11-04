Brokers Set Expectations for Ford Motor’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

