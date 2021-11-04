KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE HSC opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harsco by 867.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harsco by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Harsco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.