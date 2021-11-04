Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.75.

Ingredion stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ingredion by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 217,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,713,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

