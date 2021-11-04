Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.