Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised by Analyst

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $541.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $34.25.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.