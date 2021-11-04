Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox Acquires 5,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Qumu by 245.5% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

