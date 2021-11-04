Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

