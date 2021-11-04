AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $128.40 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

