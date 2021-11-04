Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

