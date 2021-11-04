PDT Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,982,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

RXT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

