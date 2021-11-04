PDT Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SBLK stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

