PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,612 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSSE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $12,260,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,951,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 61.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSSE opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

