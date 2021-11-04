3,990 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

