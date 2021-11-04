PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,835 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,258.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

