Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

