Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,547 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.