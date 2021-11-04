Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 288,110 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 88.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288,110 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 539,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

