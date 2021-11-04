Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 15,967 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,815.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,003,296.45.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

