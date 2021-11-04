Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $498.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $228.85 and a one year high of $519.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.