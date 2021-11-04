Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

FLYW stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

