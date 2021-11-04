Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 23,803 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

