MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,408 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MTSI opened at $73.69 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
