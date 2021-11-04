MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,408 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTSI opened at $73.69 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.