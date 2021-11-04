Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Rapid7 stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

