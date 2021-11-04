Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 15,760 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.