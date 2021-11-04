Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.76 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $103.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

